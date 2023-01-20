Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says

Police responded to the Arcadian apartments after relatives found the 33-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead.

Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide.

RELATED: Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say

Relatives who had come to check on the victim called police around 2 a.m. Friday after finding his body inside his home at the Arcadian apartments.

Although the complex has a Converse address, it is within the San Antonio city limits near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.

Officers said it appeared the man had been shot in his upper body.

They told KSAT 12 News they did not find any weapons inside his apartment, and they did not have any suspects.

Officers at the scene said they had been called to the same apartment a few hours earlier –before midnight--- for a report of gunshots.

However, they said they were directed to different apartment and did not find anything there.

It is unclear, though, if the earlier call is related to this incident.

The police report did not indicate at what time neighbors heard the gunshots and arguing coming from the victim’s home.