SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers a body was in a grassy area behind a mound of dirt nearby and took them to the body.

SAPD says the man was found lying on the ground with a visible bullet hole to his cheek.

EMS responded to the scene and confirmed the man’s death.

The witness was taken to investigators for a statement, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

