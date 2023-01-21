SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers a body was in a grassy area behind a mound of dirt nearby and took them to the body.

SAPD says the man was found lying on the ground with a visible bullet hole to his cheek.

EMS responded to the scene and confirmed the man’s death.

The witness was taken to investigators for a statement, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.