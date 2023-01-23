51º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City

Performance will be in early February at Carnegie Hall

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: KSATKids, Boerne, New York, Band
Boerne High School band member selected to perform in New York City (Boerne ISD)

A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series.

Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave.

According to the website, the Honors Performance Series was established to showcase the most talented young musicians of today.

The series allows young musicians to meet other like-minded musicians across the U.S., provides students the opportunity to perform under professional conductors, and showcases the performance art scenes of the city, a news release said.

This achievement comes after West attained a two-year Texas All-State musician honor.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email