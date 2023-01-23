Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents

SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams.

Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards.

The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or help loved ones, or give them a chance to win cash prizes.

“Please be vigilant on who you’re speaking with over the phone,” police said in a Facebook post. “If someone is requesting a form of payment for items such as a bill or municipal ticket, hang up and call the business/organization directly to confirm.”

Police are urging people to speak with elderly relatives about the scam, as scammers sound convincing.

To make a report, call 830-379-2123.

Read also: