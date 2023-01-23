Former AT&T customers with unlimited data plans could be eligible for refund

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The exterior of an AT&T store photographed on November 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

The Federal Trade Commission sued AT&T after claiming the company unfairly reduced data speeds for customers with unlimited data plans and AT&T agreed to settle.

The practice is known as data throttling.

“After customers used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle, they experienced data speeds so slow that many common activities like web browsing and video streaming were difficult or impossible,” according to the FTC.

AT&T refunded more than $52 million to current and former customers and the remaining settlement balance is now being given to eligible customers who have not yet received payment.

You can apply for a refund if you are a former AT&T customer who had an unlimited data plan at some point between October 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015. You must have experienced slow speeds in order to get the refund.

Anyone who has already received a refund from AT&T is not eligible.

“Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a bill credit from AT&T in 2020. In addition, former customers who cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible,” the FTC website states.

You can apply for a refund at TTDataThrottling.com if you believe you are eligible. The deadline to apply is May 18, 2023.

The refund amount will depend on the number of claims received.

More headlines: