7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says

COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday.

Investigators said a black Ford F-150 veered into oncoming traffic and hit a black Chrysler Aspen.

The adult driver and passenger in the Ford were killed.

The three adults and two juveniles in the Chrysler were also killed.

The lone survivor was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.