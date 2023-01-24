Watch live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to speak at Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony on Tuesday

SAN ANTONO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking at the Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony that will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Port San Antonio.

The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. You can view a livestream of the event, by clicking on the video player above.

The $70 million facility broke ground in 2019 and is considered one of the most technologically advanced centers in the country. The center and arena is a 130,000 square-foot facility at Port San Antonio, that will seat more than 3,000 for concerts and Esports events.

The Port plans to announce a new partnership that will enhance science and technology educational opportunities for students in the San Antonio area.

A press release said the ceremony will include the unveiling of an exciting new hands-on exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s AREA 21. As part of the announcement, over 50 middle school students from area schools will be present to engage in the exhibit.

Abbott will be joined by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach, Boeing Global Services CEO Stephanie Pope and Port San Antonio Talent & Technology Development & Integration Vice President Will Garrett.

The arena held its first official concert, a Smashing Pumpkins concert back in May of 2022. Incubus is set to perform at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2.

