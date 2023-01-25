‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ adds second 2023 show at Tobin Center

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will stop in San Antonio at The Tobin Center on January 26, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents will get a second chance at spinning the “Wheel of Fortune” late this year.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to the Tobin Center on Dec. 11.

While Pat and Vanna won’t be there, fans can still get the TV experience, as there will be a replica wheel.

Contestants will spin the wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win prizes like $10,000 in cash or trips to Paris, Hawaii, and more.

Audience members also have the chance of winning cash and prizes.

Tickets start at $34.50 and the pre-sale starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14. The general sale is 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Tickets can be purchased at tobincenter.org, by phone at 210-223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle. VIP packages are available with early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is not for broadcast and is only a live touring production.

The live theatrical experience is also stopping at the Tobin Center on Thursday. Tickets are not available for that event.

