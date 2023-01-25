You need a secret phone number to visit this new prohibition-style Texas bar

THE COLONY, Texas – A new prohibition-style bar is slated to open this March in The Colony and potential patrons will need a secret phone number to gain access.

Red Phone Booth is an exclusive cigar and craft cocktail lounge that is open to the public, however, guests will have to dial into a restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.

Guests will only be able to get the secret number from Red Phone Booth Members, local hotels and select local restaurants, according to a press release.

Red Phone Booth is owned and operated by Stephen de Haan and award-winning actor, whiskey and cigar enthusiast Michael Cudlitz, known for his roles in “The Walking Dead” and “Band of Brothers.”

“We have always enjoyed the greater DFW area and we’re excited to expand the Red Phone Booth brand to now include The Colony, TX,” de Haan said.

The Red Phone Booth originally opened in downtown Atlanta and has two other out-of-state locations in addition to the upcoming Texas location.

More than 400 spirits will be available at the Red Phone Booth, including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections.

There will also be a small Italian-inspired appetizer menu that includes a variety of pizzas, stuffed peppadew peppers, polpette and Insalata di Bistecca.

Cigar enthusiasts will be able to choose from a selection of more than 220 cigars from the temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor.

“Red Phone Booth prioritized quality and desirability of the cigars over quantity of any one brand, therefore will continually bring in fresh new inventory,” according to a press release.

The bar also features a state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two minutes, the press release states.

Red Phone Booth will be open from 4 p.m. to Midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There are only a limited number of memberships available. Memberships start at $350 and go all the way up to $5,000 and provide benefits including priority entry, special cigar pricing, sofa reservations and humidified cigar locker rental, depending on the membership level.

The public is welcome to attend the Grand Opening events starting at 9 p.m. on March 3 and 4 at 5774 Grandscape Boulevard at The Colony.

A dress code can be found on the Red Phone Booth website.

