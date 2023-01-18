Listen to anonymous secrets or jump into LED ball pit at Hopscotch in San Antonio

Hopscotch is an immersive art experience in downtown San Antonio that features interactive installations from more than 40 local, national and international artists. Find out more on KSAT.com.

SAN ANTONIO – Hopscotch is an immersive art experience in downtown San Antonio that features interactive installations from more than 40 local, national and international artists.

The 20,000-square-foot gallery opened in the fall of 2020 and currently includes 15 distinctive installations.

Hopscotch has been a staple for people looking for Instagram-worthy photos since its opening and several new installations have been added since the exhibit first debuted.

The most recent additions are Light Portal and GAZE.

“Light Portal is an interactive art installation that puts you in control of a hyperdelic super kaleidoscope machine,” according to Hopscotch officials. The custom software lets visitors create unique symmetries and cast silhouettes. Patrick O’Neill, an Australian digital artist who goes by Tricktronix, is the creator.

GAZE, which opened last summer, was created by the Human Rights Campaign, which “envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community,” according to the installation guide provided by Hopscotch.

“GAZE transports guests into a world that encourages them to see beyond their own experience and into a future that is full of light, love and acceptance for all,” the guide reads in part.

Check out some of the installations in the video player at the top of this article.

There’s also an installation called Secrets, created by an independent creative studio in San Antonio called Wide Awake.

People can anonymously contribute secrets in a phone booth and then their message is recorded and played back later to listeners who pick up payphones that are located within the installation.

In addition to the art, there are also food trucks that rotate regularly for people to purchase food and drinks. A full menu of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is also available.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for students, seniors over age 65, military, teachers, and healthcare workers and first responders who show an ID. Children ages 4-13 are $15 and all kids ages 3 and younger are free. Compact strollers are allowed.

Admission capacity is limited, and a timed ticket is required to enter the gallery. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly encouraged. Hopscotch San Antonio is cashless and all guests are required to pay via credit or debit card for all purchases.

Socks are required for anyone who wants to enter the LED ball pit.

Hopscotch is located at the Travis Park Plaza Building at 711 Navarro Street.

