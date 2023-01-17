Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! Plan your 2023 rodeo.

It’s almost time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which means the return of some of the most beloved events of the year in the Alamo City.

The rodeo is returning to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 9-26. Tickets are already on sale.

I love watching the rodeo — from mutton bustin’ to bull riding — it’s a true Texas pastime for many locals.

Here’s what you need to know about the rodeo this year:

San Antonio Rodeo Entertainment Lineup for 2023:

Ryan Bingham – Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Jake Owen - Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Carly Pearce - Saturday, Feb. 11, at noon

Midland – Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

William Beckmann – Sunday, Feb. 12, at noon

Ronnie Milsap – Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Tracy Byrd – Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Lee Brice – Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

Alabama – Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band (following Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Bret Michaels – Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Keith Urban (two performances ) - Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon & 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam (following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, Feb. 19, at noon

Los Tigres Del Norte (following Noche Del Vaquero) - Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Clay Walker – Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

Cole Swindell – Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours – Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

Nelly – Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.

Flatland Cavalry – Saturday, Feb. 25, at noon

Gary Allan – Saturday, Feb. 25 (Rodeo Finals), at 7:30 p.m.

Cattle Drive

This free event kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Longhorn cattle fill the streets of San Antonio during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, which takes place on Feb. 4.

The SA Live crew will be live from the parade with Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage hosting and Jennifer Struski reporting along the parade route.

“The parade route runs through the streets of downtown San Antonio and features participants who represent the heritage of our Lone Star State and the Old West,” rodeo officials said.

Charreada

Charreada is returning to the San Antonio Rodeo event list again in 2023. It will take place at the Freeman Coliseum on Feb. 25.

Charreada, Mexico’s official sport, originated in the 16th century, predating and inspiring, the American Rodeo.

It was popularized by the charros of Jalisco and the nation of Mexico and upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican Horsemanship.

“The first charreadas were ranch work competitions between haciendas,” according to the San Antonio Rodeo. “The competing charros often came from families with a tradition of Charreada, and teams today are often made up from extended families who have been performing for up to five generations. It is best described as a mix of rodeo skills and dressage, with riders showing traditional competitive roping and ranch skills, but also exquisite costumes, custom tack and horse grooming and horsemanship skills.”

Fairgrounds

If you’re more interested in the fairgrounds than what’s going on in the arena you can check out the action at the following times:

Festival, Attractions & Shopping: Sun - Th: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri - Sat: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carnival: Mon - Fr: 4 to 11 p.m. Sat - Sun: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. President’s Day: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Final Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live Music Venues: Sun - Th: Closes at 11 p.m. Fri - Sat: Closes at 1 a.m.

Ticket pricing ranges from $5 for kids and seniors to $12 for adults. Children ages 2 and younger are free.