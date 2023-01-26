2 men shot following argument outside bar, suspects on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to an area hospital after being shot during an altercation outside a bar late Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Frio City Road, not far from Highway 90 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, two men, a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s, were both shot following an argument outside a bar. The two suspects, a man and a woman, fled on foot after the shooting, police said. They have not been found.

The two men were taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.