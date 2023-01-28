Driver arrested for intoxication assault in East Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on the East Side left one person hospitalized in serious condition, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of New Sulphur Springs.

Police said the victim was driving west on New Sulphur Springs when an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado went into oncoming traffic and struck him head-on.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

The driver of the Chevrolet showed signs of intoxication and was booked for intoxication assault, police said. SAPD said they are in stable condition.

