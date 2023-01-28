Woman shot while looking for suspect in robbery, SAPD says

A 52-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before midnight Friday in the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive.

Police at the scene said the woman was driving through a neighborhood with her husband looking for suspects from an earlier robbery, when she was struck by gunfire.

SAPD said the couple was passing an alley and shots were fired at the couple’s vehicle, striking the woman in the leg,

The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.