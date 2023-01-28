53º

Woman shot while looking for suspect in robbery, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Deep Valley Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before midnight Friday in the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive.

Police at the scene said the woman was driving through a neighborhood with her husband looking for suspects from an earlier robbery, when she was struck by gunfire.

SAPD said the couple was passing an alley and shots were fired at the couple’s vehicle, striking the woman in the leg,

The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

