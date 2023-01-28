Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man from Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 90-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Elray Matzke was last seen around 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Chimney Swift Lane in Richmond.

Officials said Matzke is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, maroon pajama bottoms, a black coat, and no shoes.

Matzke’s vehicle is described as a black Yukon with a license plate number JJZ6122.

Officials said Matzke is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Matzke is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.