SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase

SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.

Police said two teens walked into the store, took two “Twisted Teas,” and fled the scene.

The victim chased after the duo. During the chase, one of the juveniles pulled out a gun and shot it in the air.

SAPD said the victim then stopped the chase and returned to the store to call the police.