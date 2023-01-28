WATCH: Human smugglers lead Texas DPS in high-speed chase, crash in Zavala County

Two women were arrested on multiple charges after they led Texas DPS troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ZAVALA COUNTY – Two women were arrested on multiple charges after they led Texas DPS troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, state troopers stopped a Dodge Ram on US-57 in Zavala County.

The driver pulled over to allow multiple passengers to bail out before evading law enforcement, reaching speeds of 110 mph, said Texas DPS.

Shortly after, the driver crashed the car and fled the scene on foot.

After a struggle, she was arrested. Troopers recovered a 9mm handgun from the waistline of the driver as she attempted to reach for it during the struggle, which can be seen in the video above.

Both the driver and a passenger were arrested and charged with evading, human smuggling, and unlawful carrying, according to Texas DPS.