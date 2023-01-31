Winter weather leaves passengers stranded at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – The winter weather is disrupting travel plans and several passengers have been stranded at the San Antonio International Airport.

“We were supposed to take the flight yesterday at night, but they don’t tell us nothing, just cancel,” Hector Oliva, a passenger said.

Oliva’s Frontier flight to Chicago was canceled last night.

“They just leave us here all night,” Oliva said.

Oliva is not alone. Many passengers stayed at the airport after their flights were canceled due to wintry weather.

We reached Frontier for comment, but haven’t heard back.

Southwest Airlines had several closures on Tuesday and sent a statement to KSAT12:

“Based on current and forecasted weather conditions, our Teams have made schedule adjustments to support our operation at airports affected by Winter Storm Mara. Above all, our main focus is on the Safety of our Employees and Customers.

Customers scheduled to travel during the early part of the week are encouraged to visit Southwest.com or the Southwest Mobile App to check their flight status and review the latest Travel Advisory which includes information about flexible accommodation policies currently available.”

For passengers like Oliva, they continue to wait for their next flight.

“I hope they don’t cancel again,” Oliva said.

The San Antonio International Airport reminds travelers to plan ahead before arriving at the airport and offers some tips: