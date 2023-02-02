Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says

Kameron Hunter Johns, 24, was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Johns went to a police officer at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 15 and said he shot a man in self-defense.

Johns said the man was arguing with him over food at a house, and that the man had pulled out a machete. Johns said he fired twice at the man, killing him.

He added that he went to eat at Wendy’s on West Cevallos Street before he wanted to turn himself in, the affidavit states.

Police officers went to the shooting location, which was not identified in the affidavit, and found the victim in a home. The name of the victim has not been released by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A witness to the incident later called the police and said Johns did not shoot the man in self-defense. The witness said that Johns was upset for some reason, and Johns and the victim started to fight.

At one point, Johns shot the victim. Johns “told the witness he was going to claim self-defense,” the affidavit states.

Johns “proceeded to stage the crime scene,” police said, by placing a machete in the victim’s hands. He then shot him one more time, the witness told police.

Johns took a photo of the man’s body with his cellphone and threatened the witness if he didn’t help, police said.

The witness drove Johns to a McDonald’s parking lot at South Laredo Street and Interstate 35, where they met with a man and woman in another vehicle. They then went to a nearby Wendy’s and later went to the jail, where Johns flagged down an officer, the affidavit states.

Police officers spoke with the woman who Johns met with, and she said Johns sent her a photo of the man’s body, the affidavit states.

Police said Johns had access to a phone to call the police or paramedics to report the incident. He also tampered with evidence by staging the crime scene to make a self-defense claim, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, the same day he was booked. His bond is set at $250,000.

