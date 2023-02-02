SAPD officer shoots dog after being bitten while answering family violence call, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a family violence call shot and wounded a dog after being bitten outside a South Side motel room late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block of Interstate 35 South access road, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Park Mall.

According to police, the officer had answered a call and witnessed a 17-year-old boy assaulting his father. That’s when, police say, as the officers knocked on the cracked open motel room door, two dogs became startled and charged the officers.

Police said one of the officers managed to run away to the parking lot, but the other only retreated to a corner where a dog bit him on the abdomen and the backside.

SAPD said the officer pulled out his gun and fired, wounding the dog as the teen ran to try to intervene. The teenager was hit with bullet fragments.

The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and then arrested by officers on a charge related to family violence.

The officer bitten was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital to be checked out. He has since been placed on administrative duty while an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Animal Care Services took custody of the dog, which did have a bullet wound. The dog’s condition is not currently known.