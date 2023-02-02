Teen killed man because he ‘felt very disrespected’ at restaurant drive-thru on West Side, records show

Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, has been charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a teenager was arrested for killing a man because he “kept asking for money” outside a West Side restaurant and felt “very disrespected.”

Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was booked on Wednesday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, Ramirez shot Albert Pelayo Casoreno, 41, in the head near a dumpster in the 7100 block of U.S. Hwy 90 West.

Ramirez and his male friend fled in two separate vehicles, and Casoreno was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said two 9mm spent shell casings were found by the dumpster.

On Sept. 12, police received a tip from a witness who said that Ramirez confessed to shooting and killing a man.

Ramirez told the person that he fired three shots at Casoreno as he tried to run away, the affidavit states.

Ramirez told them that the shooting happened because he “felt very disrespected by the victim,” the affidavit states.

Earlier on Aug. 7, Ramirez was in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in the 7400 block of West Military Drive when Casoreno allegedly asked for money and refused to leave.

After returning home from the restaurant, Ramirez called a male friend and asked him to meet near the restaurant, because he wanted to beat up Casoreno, the witness told police.

The witness said Ramirez wiped down bullets from his Glock 19 handgun with a shirt and left the house. He returned about an hour later and was “hyped up,” the witness told police. He then confessed to the killing, the affidavit states.

The restaurant is about a half-mile away from the crime scene.

The shooting was caught on video by a camera at a nearby VIA transit center. The video showed the suspect driving a van and shooting the victim.

Ramirez did not drive his van for a week out of fear that he would be recognized, the witness told police.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested. His bond is set at $200,000.

