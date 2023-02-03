17-year-old charged with his mother’s murder has bond set at more than $1 million

Michelle Roenz and Tyler Roenz were last seen on Thursday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The 17-year-old charged with killing his mother last October and allegedly putting her body in the trunk of a car had his bond set at more than $1 million on Thursday.

Tyler Roenz, who lived in Humble just north of Houston with his family, was arrested in Nebraska last October after a police chase that ended in a crash.

Roenz is charged with murder for the death of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, the Associated Press reported.

They were both reported missing after they were last seen in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office previously stated.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that Michelle’s husband, who is also Tyler’s father, came home to find what appeared to be a tooth and a trail of blood that led to the master bedroom, where there were at least four other human teeth on the carpet.

“At the time of their disappearance, Tyler Roenz was out on a $15,000 bond for a third-degree felony charge after a high school student said he tried to sexually assault her during an attack in February of last year,” according to KHOU.

If Roenz makes bond, he will be placed under 24-hour house arrest. He is not allowed to contact his father.

