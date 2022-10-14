Harris County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing woman and 17-year-old boy

Michelle Roenz and Tyler Roenz were last seen on Thursday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 49-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.

Michelle Roenz and Tyler Roenz were last seen around noon on Thursday in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.

Law enforcement officials say their disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety. The individuals may be in imminent danger or their disappearance is involuntary.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pair were in a black, 2011 Mazda 3 with the Texas license plate PGP2413.

Michelle Roenz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 125 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. Tyler Roenz is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 190 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes and has some facial hair.

If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-262-5206.