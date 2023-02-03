John Leguizamo filmed part of docu-series ‘American Historia’ in San Antonio in January

SAN ANTONIO – Actor, comedian and playwright John Leguizamo has been in San Antonio filming for his new docu-series “American Historia.”

The San Antonio Film Commission shared a Facebook post on Tuesday showing Leguizamo filming in the greater San Antonio area.

“Excited to see the bright light this show will shine on San Antonio’s role in both known and lesser-known stories of Latino history,” SAFC officials said.

Leguizamo has worked on Latino history projects in the past.

The Tony-nominated “Latin History for Morons” was a smash Broadway hit inspired by an absence of Latinos in Leguizamo’s son’s American history books.

“Latin History for Morons” crammed 3,000 years of history into a 90-minute one-man show, according to a press release.

“His frustration over the whitewashing of American history, coupled with his nature as a curious student of the world, resulted in a passion not quelled by his 400+ performances of the show on Broadway and beyond,” the press release states. “‘American Historia’ takes Leguizamo’s passion from the stage and puts him on the road on a chronological journey traveling throughout Mexico and the U.S. to shed light on both the known and lesser-known stories of Latino history.”

“American Historia” will premier on PBS this fall.

