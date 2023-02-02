Things to do in San Antonio this February

Hey everyone, I know this is a couple of days behind schedule but it felt weird to send out a list of things you can go do when the city is covered in ice. I hope all your trees and plants made it! 🌱

There’s a lot going on, as always, so instead of boring you with a history lesson about Valentine’s Day like I did last year I’ll just get to it.

Here’s what’s going on around San Antonio this February:

San Antonio Spurs - The - The Spurs will be playing two home games in February — the first was Wednesday and the next one is Friday, Feb. 3.

First Friday - First Friday is San Antonio’s longest-running art walk and Feb. 3 is the first Friday of the month. It’s a free family event anchored at the Blue Star Arts Complex.

True Believers at the McNay : The exhibition : The exhibition True Believers: Benny Andrews & Deborah Roberts will be at the McNay through Feb. 5. It’s a historic and contemporary view of the Black experience in America through the work of two artists from different generations.

Natural Bridge Caverns Trail Run - This - This trail run event starts in the belly of the cave. The event features a 5k, 10k, and half marathon that runs onto the private property of Natural Bridge Caverns. The race takes place on Feb. 5.

Mutton Bustin at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - The - The rodeo will be held at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from Feb. 9-26. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bret Michaels, Randy Rogers Band, and Dwight Yoakam are among the entertainers scheduled to perform this year.

San Antonio Coffee Festival - Coffee connoisseurs rejoice — - Coffee connoisseurs rejoice — San Antonio Coffee Festival is returning on Feb. 11 at Travis Park.

Fishing - February is the last month that rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes across Texas as part of the - February is the last month that rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes across Texas as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Miller’s Pond and Southside Lions Park will both be stocked on Feb. 17.

San Antonio Home and Garden Show - Take a look around this - Take a look around this marketplace at the Alamodome if you need some inspiration or help with an upcoming home improvement or yard renovation project. The San Antonio Home and Garden Show takes place from Feb. 24-26.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience - Walt Disney Animation Studios is collaborating with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to bring several classic Disney films to life. The - Walt Disney Animation Studios is collaborating with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to bring several classic Disney films to life. The immersive Disney animation experience will open on Feb. 28

SeaWorld San Antonio - Kids and teachers can get free admission to - Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2023 season. The offer will be available through the end of March, according to SeaWorld’s website, and allows access to the park through Jan. 3, 2024.

Black History Month

Black History Month is observed annually in the month of February. The origins of the celebration date back to 1915 but it wasn’t until 1976 that then-president Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month. He called on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” according to History.com.

San Antonio Black History Bus Tour - There will be three opportunities for people to take the Black History Bus Tour in February. The bus tour will visit 15 Black History landmarks on the Eastside of San Antonio.

Know Thyself Black History Celebration - The students at Liberation Academy will host “Know Thyself Black History Celebration” on Feb. 25. They’ll be performing songs from their new “Album” entitled “Love Yourself.”

Black History Month Mixer - Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas is hosting the Black History Month Mixer on Feb. 23. There will be opportunities to learn about the program.

Black History For Children Book Exhibit - Encourage the development of good reading habits and learn about Black history at the 8th annual Black History For Children Book Exhibit at Carver Library. The event takes place on Feb. 25.

Let’s Rodeo San Antonio

You can celebrate the kickoff of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 9 by watching the opening night and the KSAT rodeo special on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

The primetime rodeo special will be anchored live by Ursula Pari, David Sears and meteorologist Mia Montgomery.

Tune in to channel 12 or catch the special as it streams on KSAT.com, OTT and YouTube from 7-10 p.m.

2023 KSAT Rodeo Special (KSAT 12)

