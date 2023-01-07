Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch.

After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas.

The creature was identified as a coati -- a wild, non-native species that is typically found in Central and South America, according to ACS. It was found in a South Side neighborhood, west of Miller’s Pond.

Officers struggled in capturing the creature, but after a brief workout and some running, the coati was safely contained.

“Coatis are diurnal animals in the same family as raccoons... and like any wildlife, they’re definitely not pets,” ACS said in a statement.

The owner of the coati lived on the same street where it was discovered.

ACS said it consulted with state game wardens before the coati was transferred to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc., which is one of three Texas-based organizations that can legally care for these animals.

Residents who are caught with a coati could face confiscation of the animal and a hefty fine of up to $2,000, according to ACS.

“Please, let wild animals stay wild,” the shelter said.