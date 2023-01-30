Watch opening night of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the KSAT rodeo special on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – You can celebrate the kickoff of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 9 by watching the opening night and the KSAT rodeo special on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

The primetime rodeo special will be anchored live by Ursula Pari, David Sears and meteorologist Mia Montgomery.

Tune in to channel 12 or catch the special as it streams on KSAT.com, OTT and YouTube from 7-10 p.m.

Live rodeo competitions will be broadcast from the AT&T Center from 7-9 p.m. and the KSAT team will be live from 9-10 p.m. at the rodeo grounds, bringing you inside the major event.

Viewers will get a chance to see fun guests, feature stories and get an inside look at some relatively unknown rodeo history.

The rodeo is returning to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 9-26. Tickets are already on sale.

In addition to the rodeo special, you can also check out the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, which takes place on Feb. 4.

Get more rodeo news: