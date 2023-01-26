These finalists from the Uvalde qualifiers will compete in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

More than 800 contestants competed in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Uvalde Rodeo qualifiers last weekend.
The top 10 finalists in each category will participate in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which kicks off on February 9.
Below are the qualifiers from each category, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer roping, barrel racing, and saddle bronc.
Bareback Riding Finalists:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Kolt Dement
|Kearney, NE
|158.5/2
|Gauge McBride
|Kearney, NE
|158.5/2
|Jade Taton
|Kersey, CO
|154.0/2
|Pascal Isabelle
|Roosevelt, AZ
|148.5/2
|Kade Berry
|Weatherford, TX
|148.5/2
|Tom Webster
|Injune, AU
|148.0/2
|Strawbs Jones
|Clermont, AU
|146.0/2
|Ben Kramer
|Max, MD
|144.5/2
|Tolman Moore
|Las Cruces, NM
|144.0/2
|Kory Hart
|Bloomfield, NM
|131.0/2
Steer Wrestling Finalists:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Travis M
|Balko, OK
|14.0/3
|Ty Bauerie
|Jourdanton, TX
|15.3/3
|Cooper Hurt
|Salt Flat, TX
|16.0/3
|Trisyn H Kalawaia
|Keaau, HI
|17.1/3
|Joshua Hefner
|Knoxville, TN
|17.4/3
|Grady Payne
|Stephenville, TX
|17.4/3
|Darcy Kersh
|Hilo, TX
|18.6/3
|Blaine Buchanan
|Roberts, MT
|19.0/3
|Hank Filippini
|Battle Mountain, NV
|19.4/3
|Garrett Curry
|Richmond, TX
|19.4/3
Bull Riding:
|Name
|Area
|Time
|Marshall Adkins
|Waskom, TX
|165.5/2
|J3 Ferguson III
|Houston, TX
|163.5/2
|Jesse Hopper
|Magnum, OK
|161.0/2
|Jacob Scott O’Mara
|Holden, LA
|83.0/1
|JakeTheSnake Gowdy
|Bristow, OK
|82.5/1
|JB Mauney
|Stephenville, TX
|81.5/1
|Tieler Jade Cummings
|Dewar, OK
|81.0/1
|Dalan Duncan
|Heber, UT
|78.0/1
|Ethan Paul Skogquist
|Elk River, MN
|76.0/1
Tie Down Roping:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Monty Lewis
|Hereford, TX
|25.4/3
|Zack Kirkpatrick
|Crosbyton, TX
|25.4/3
|Jarvis Demery
|Beggs, OK
|25.7/3
|Logan Vick
|Byers, CO
|26.5/3
|Trenton Smith
|Bigfoot, TX
|26.5/3
|Owen Wahlert
|Grover, CO
|26.9/3
|Sterling Smith
|Stephenville, TX
|27.0/3
|Tyson Durfey
|Millsap, TX
|27.2/3
|Dallen McIntire
|Thayer, IA
|27.5/3
|Brody Stallard
|Fort Sumner, NM
|27.5/3
|Riley J Jenkins
|Big Spring, TX
|27.5/3
Team Roping:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Cutter Duckett and Justin Delagarza
|Freer, TX
|16.5/3
|Billy Bob Brown and Kirby Blankenship
|Lampasas, TX
|17.0/3
|Jake Cooper and Tyler McKnight
|Pollok, TX
|18.1/3
|Cole Thomas and Clay Green
|Pine grove, LA
|18.8/3
|Logan Hayes Weeks and Raymond Haby
|El Indio, TX
|19.0/3
|Andrew Livingston and Seth Smithson
|Liberty Hall, TX
|19.7/3
|Clint Summers and Cory Petska
|Bancroft, WI
|22.0/3
|Jet Toberer and CJ Johnson
|Boerne, TX
|22.5/3
|Logan Olson and Kyle Crick
|Lipan, TX
|23.5/3
|Clayton Van Aken and Rich Skelton
|Llano, TX
|25.2/3
Steer Roping:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Reo Lohse
|Kaycee, WY
|34.3/3
|Duck Benson
|36.3/3
|Cody Lee
|Gatesville, TX
|37.8/3
|Tanner Stec
|Bassett, NE
|37.9/3
|Ryan Willberg
|Lott, TX
|38.2/3
|Blake Deckard
|40.5/3
|Chris Glover
|Keenesburg, CO
|41.1/3
|Hudson Wallace
|42.4/3
|Scott Snedecor
|Fredericksburg, TX
|19.3/2
|Mike Chase
|McAlester, OK
|19.3/2
Barrel Racing:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Abby Pursifull
|Arthur City, TX
|30.76/2
|Fonda Melby
|Backus, MN
|30.81/2
|Ivy Hurst
|Springer, CO
|30.85/2
|Sharin Hall
|Pilot Point, TX
|30.91/2
|Latricia Mundorf
|Three Rivers, TX
|30.92/2
|Victoria Procter
|Ledbetter, TX
|31.07/2
|Ali Armstrong
|Lexington, OK
|31.12/2
|Cindy Smith
|Lovington, MN
|31.13/2
|Madison Camozzi
|Petaluma, CA
|31.20/2
|Kaycee Killingsworth
|Thrall, XX
|31.26/2
Saddle Bronc:
|Names
|Area
|Time
|Cort Scheer
|Bluff Dale, TX
|165.5/2
|Parker Kempfer
|Melbourne, FL
|158.5/2
|Cash Wilson
|Wall, SD
|154.0/2
|Lane Schuelke
|Newell, SD
|153.5/2
|Tom Webster
|Injune, AU
|153.0/2
|Wade Jay Stansfield
|Spring City, UT
|151.0/2
|Allen Boore
|Axtell, UT
|150.0/2
|Will Pollock
|Clarendon, TX
|148.0/2
|Jake Clark
|Crane, OR
|148.0/2
|Trent Burd
|Madison, KS
|147.0/2
