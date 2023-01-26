58º

These finalists from the Uvalde qualifiers will compete in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Finalists will take part in the February San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo holds Uvalde qualifiers

More than 800 contestants competed in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Uvalde Rodeo qualifiers last weekend.

The top 10 finalists in each category will participate in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which kicks off on February 9.

Below are the qualifiers from each category, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer roping, barrel racing, and saddle bronc.

Bareback Riding Finalists:

NamesAreaTime
Kolt DementKearney, NE158.5/2
Gauge McBrideKearney, NE158.5/2
Jade TatonKersey, CO154.0/2
Pascal IsabelleRoosevelt, AZ148.5/2
Kade BerryWeatherford, TX148.5/2
Tom WebsterInjune, AU148.0/2
Strawbs JonesClermont, AU146.0/2
Ben KramerMax, MD144.5/2
Tolman MooreLas Cruces, NM144.0/2
Kory HartBloomfield, NM131.0/2

Steer Wrestling Finalists:

NamesAreaTime
Travis MBalko, OK14.0/3
Ty BauerieJourdanton, TX15.3/3
Cooper HurtSalt Flat, TX16.0/3
Trisyn H KalawaiaKeaau, HI17.1/3
Joshua HefnerKnoxville, TN17.4/3
Grady PayneStephenville, TX17.4/3
Darcy KershHilo, TX18.6/3
Blaine BuchananRoberts, MT19.0/3
Hank FilippiniBattle Mountain, NV19.4/3
Garrett CurryRichmond, TX19.4/3

Bull Riding:

NameAreaTime
Marshall AdkinsWaskom, TX165.5/2
J3 Ferguson IIIHouston, TX163.5/2
Jesse HopperMagnum, OK161.0/2
Jacob Scott O’MaraHolden, LA83.0/1
JakeTheSnake GowdyBristow, OK82.5/1
JB MauneyStephenville, TX81.5/1
Tieler Jade CummingsDewar, OK81.0/1
Dalan DuncanHeber, UT78.0/1
Ethan Paul SkogquistElk River, MN76.0/1

Tie Down Roping:

NamesAreaTime
Monty LewisHereford, TX25.4/3
Zack KirkpatrickCrosbyton, TX25.4/3
Jarvis DemeryBeggs, OK25.7/3
Logan VickByers, CO26.5/3
Trenton SmithBigfoot, TX26.5/3
Owen WahlertGrover, CO26.9/3
Sterling SmithStephenville, TX27.0/3
Tyson DurfeyMillsap, TX27.2/3
Dallen McIntireThayer, IA27.5/3
Brody StallardFort Sumner, NM27.5/3
Riley J JenkinsBig Spring, TX27.5/3

Team Roping:

NamesAreaTime
Cutter Duckett and Justin DelagarzaFreer, TX16.5/3
Billy Bob Brown and Kirby BlankenshipLampasas, TX17.0/3
Jake Cooper and Tyler McKnightPollok, TX18.1/3
Cole Thomas and Clay GreenPine grove, LA18.8/3
Logan Hayes Weeks and Raymond HabyEl Indio, TX19.0/3
Andrew Livingston and Seth SmithsonLiberty Hall, TX19.7/3
Clint Summers and Cory PetskaBancroft, WI22.0/3
Jet Toberer and CJ JohnsonBoerne, TX22.5/3
Logan Olson and Kyle CrickLipan, TX23.5/3
Clayton Van Aken and Rich SkeltonLlano, TX25.2/3

Steer Roping:

NamesAreaTime
Reo LohseKaycee, WY34.3/3
Duck Benson36.3/3
Cody LeeGatesville, TX37.8/3
Tanner StecBassett, NE37.9/3
Ryan WillbergLott, TX38.2/3
Blake Deckard40.5/3
Chris GloverKeenesburg, CO41.1/3
Hudson Wallace42.4/3
Scott SnedecorFredericksburg, TX19.3/2
Mike ChaseMcAlester, OK19.3/2

Barrel Racing:

NamesAreaTime
Abby PursifullArthur City, TX30.76/2
Fonda MelbyBackus, MN30.81/2
Ivy HurstSpringer, CO30.85/2
Sharin HallPilot Point, TX30.91/2
Latricia MundorfThree Rivers, TX30.92/2
Victoria ProcterLedbetter, TX31.07/2
Ali ArmstrongLexington, OK31.12/2
Cindy SmithLovington, MN31.13/2
Madison CamozziPetaluma, CA31.20/2
Kaycee KillingsworthThrall, XX31.26/2

Saddle Bronc:

NamesAreaTime
Cort ScheerBluff Dale, TX165.5/2
Parker KempferMelbourne, FL158.5/2
Cash WilsonWall, SD154.0/2
Lane SchuelkeNewell, SD153.5/2
Tom WebsterInjune, AU153.0/2
Wade Jay StansfieldSpring City, UT151.0/2
Allen BooreAxtell, UT150.0/2
Will PollockClarendon, TX148.0/2
Jake ClarkCrane, OR148.0/2
Trent BurdMadison, KS147.0/2

