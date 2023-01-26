These finalists from the Uvalde qualifiers will compete in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

More than 800 contestants competed in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Uvalde Rodeo qualifiers last weekend.

The top 10 finalists in each category will participate in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which kicks off on February 9.

Below are the qualifiers from each category, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer roping, barrel racing, and saddle bronc.

Bareback Riding Finalists:

Names Area Time Kolt Dement Kearney, NE 158.5/2 Gauge McBride Kearney, NE 158.5/2 Jade Taton Kersey, CO 154.0/2 Pascal Isabelle Roosevelt, AZ 148.5/2 Kade Berry Weatherford, TX 148.5/2 Tom Webster Injune, AU 148.0/2 Strawbs Jones Clermont, AU 146.0/2 Ben Kramer Max, MD 144.5/2 Tolman Moore Las Cruces, NM 144.0/2 Kory Hart Bloomfield, NM 131.0/2

Steer Wrestling Finalists:

Names Area Time Travis M Balko, OK 14.0/3 Ty Bauerie Jourdanton, TX 15.3/3 Cooper Hurt Salt Flat, TX 16.0/3 Trisyn H Kalawaia Keaau, HI 17.1/3 Joshua Hefner Knoxville, TN 17.4/3 Grady Payne Stephenville, TX 17.4/3 Darcy Kersh Hilo, TX 18.6/3 Blaine Buchanan Roberts, MT 19.0/3 Hank Filippini Battle Mountain, NV 19.4/3 Garrett Curry Richmond, TX 19.4/3

Bull Riding:

Name Area Time Marshall Adkins Waskom, TX 165.5/2 J3 Ferguson III Houston, TX 163.5/2 Jesse Hopper Magnum, OK 161.0/2 Jacob Scott O’Mara Holden, LA 83.0/1 JakeTheSnake Gowdy Bristow, OK 82.5/1 JB Mauney Stephenville, TX 81.5/1 Tieler Jade Cummings Dewar, OK 81.0/1 Dalan Duncan Heber, UT 78.0/1 Ethan Paul Skogquist Elk River, MN 76.0/1

Tie Down Roping:

Names Area Time Monty Lewis Hereford, TX 25.4/3 Zack Kirkpatrick Crosbyton, TX 25.4/3 Jarvis Demery Beggs, OK 25.7/3 Logan Vick Byers, CO 26.5/3 Trenton Smith Bigfoot, TX 26.5/3 Owen Wahlert Grover, CO 26.9/3 Sterling Smith Stephenville, TX 27.0/3 Tyson Durfey Millsap, TX 27.2/3 Dallen McIntire Thayer, IA 27.5/3 Brody Stallard Fort Sumner, NM 27.5/3 Riley J Jenkins Big Spring, TX 27.5/3

Team Roping:

Names Area Time Cutter Duckett and Justin Delagarza Freer, TX 16.5/3 Billy Bob Brown and Kirby Blankenship Lampasas, TX 17.0/3 Jake Cooper and Tyler McKnight Pollok, TX 18.1/3 Cole Thomas and Clay Green Pine grove, LA 18.8/3 Logan Hayes Weeks and Raymond Haby El Indio, TX 19.0/3 Andrew Livingston and Seth Smithson Liberty Hall, TX 19.7/3 Clint Summers and Cory Petska Bancroft, WI 22.0/3 Jet Toberer and CJ Johnson Boerne, TX 22.5/3 Logan Olson and Kyle Crick Lipan, TX 23.5/3 Clayton Van Aken and Rich Skelton Llano, TX 25.2/3

Steer Roping:

Names Area Time Reo Lohse Kaycee, WY 34.3/3 Duck Benson 36.3/3 Cody Lee Gatesville, TX 37.8/3 Tanner Stec Bassett, NE 37.9/3 Ryan Willberg Lott, TX 38.2/3 Blake Deckard 40.5/3 Chris Glover Keenesburg, CO 41.1/3 Hudson Wallace 42.4/3 Scott Snedecor Fredericksburg, TX 19.3/2 Mike Chase McAlester, OK 19.3/2

Barrel Racing:

Names Area Time Abby Pursifull Arthur City, TX 30.76/2 Fonda Melby Backus, MN 30.81/2 Ivy Hurst Springer, CO 30.85/2 Sharin Hall Pilot Point, TX 30.91/2 Latricia Mundorf Three Rivers, TX 30.92/2 Victoria Procter Ledbetter, TX 31.07/2 Ali Armstrong Lexington, OK 31.12/2 Cindy Smith Lovington, MN 31.13/2 Madison Camozzi Petaluma, CA 31.20/2 Kaycee Killingsworth Thrall, XX 31.26/2

Saddle Bronc:

Names Area Time Cort Scheer Bluff Dale, TX 165.5/2 Parker Kempfer Melbourne, FL 158.5/2 Cash Wilson Wall, SD 154.0/2 Lane Schuelke Newell, SD 153.5/2 Tom Webster Injune, AU 153.0/2 Wade Jay Stansfield Spring City, UT 151.0/2 Allen Boore Axtell, UT 150.0/2 Will Pollock Clarendon, TX 148.0/2 Jake Clark Crane, OR 148.0/2 Trent Burd Madison, KS 147.0/2

