Preschoolers, teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio

Registration for free admission ends March 31

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2023 season.

Preschool and teacher cards give unlimited access to attractions, rides, and events like the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, but they have to register by the end of March.

Kids ages 5 and younger can get free admission with a Preschool Card and certified pre-K through 12th-grade teachers with an active teacher ID can also get in on the freebie with a Teacher Card.

Cardholders can upgrade and get unlimited access to the Aquatica water park for $35. Aquatica visitation will be available until the water park closes in mid-October.

Preschool and Teacher Cards are not available at the park and must be obtained through online registration.

The offer ends March 31, according to SeaWorld’s website, and allows access to the park through Jan. 3, 2024.

Preschool cards will return to the normal price of $89.99 after the promotion ends.

A new coaster will make a splash when it opens at SeaWorld San Antonio next year. The theme park on Tuesday announced that Catapult Falls, the world’s first vertical lift flume coaster, will open in 2023.

