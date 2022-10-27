Immersive Disney interactive experience coming to San Antonio in 2023

Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios Will Bring New Immersive Experience to 9 Lighthouse ArtSpace Venues across North America. Video from Lighthouse Immersive Studios.

SAN ANTONIO – An immersive Disney experience is coming to San Antonio in 2023.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is collaborating with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the popular Immersive Van Gogh experience, to bring several classic Disney films to life.

The immersive Disney animation experience will be located at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in San Antonio at 221 Burleson in Dignowity Hill, just east of downtown.

Tickets start at $39.99 per person and are already on sale for the immersive experience, which is set to open in San Antonio on Feb. 28, 2023. The website shows tickets will be available for dates through May 29.

"Aladdin" from Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse Immersive Studios)

VIP tickets will also be available for purchase for an additional cost and include skip-the-line privileges, souvenirs and more.

All children ages 2 and older will require a ticket to attend. Children younger than 2 can attend free of charge.

View a preview of the immersive experience in the media player at the top of this article.

Currently, San Antonio is the only Texas city on the list of North American venues. Other cities, which have various opening dates for the attraction, include Detroit, Cleveland, Denver, Boston and more.

“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” said Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and two-time Academy Award winner for “Encanto” and “Zootopia.” “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”

"Moana" from Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse Immersive Studios)

This experience may contain bright and flashing lights that may cause discomfort for people with photosensitive epilepsy. There may also be loud music and effects, according to the website.

“With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, it will be a thrill to bring the work of all the great Disney animators and performers to life in a 360-degree immersive environment,” said J. Miles Dale.

Dale is leading the creative team for Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. He won an Oscar for best picture in 2018 for his work in “The Shape of Water.”

“Trailblazing in a new medium is always exciting, and this is truly going to be the most challenging and rewarding project of my career. Being entrusted with Disney’s rich archive of animation is a great honor, but also a tremendous responsibility,” Dale said.

The entire exhibit is ADA accessible. Wheelchairs, walkers and scooters are all permitted. Patrons supporting persons with disabilities will receive free admission to the exhibit and do not require a ticket for entry.

The exhibit opens 15 minutes before the first entry time of the day and closes 20 minutes after the start time of the last entry time of the day.

"Frozen" from Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse Immersive Studios)

