Things to do in San Antonio in February

Top Left: Immersive Van Gogh vividly brings the celebrated painter’s dreams to life with unprecedented movements in his masterpieces. Photo by Michael Brosilow. Top Right: Maynard Keenan of Tool performs on stage. Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns. Bottom Left: Mutton Bustin' at San Antonio Rodeo. Bottom Right: Natural Bridge Caverns.

SAN ANTONIO – Hey everyone, welcome back, unless you're new here — then welcome for the first time.

Anyway, February is always associated with Valentine’s Day but that had me wondering where the holiday came from. So I did some digging and found out that the origins of the day are somewhat mysterious but that’s probably due to the fact that it became tradition well over 1,000 years ago.

History.com has a good explainer that includes the same facts I’ve read on other websites about the origin of Valentine’s Day, and like with many holidays — it’s got some pagan ties.

So one theory is that the Christian church was trying to “Christianize” the pagan celebration of Lupercalia, which is a fertility festival that takes place in mid-February.

Another theory is that the holiday commemorates a Catholic Saint. There are at least three saints named Valentine or Valentinus — including a priest in 3rd century Rome who would marry soldiers in secret after Emperor Claudius II outlawed marriage for young men. (Apparently, he thought it made them better soldiers? Weird.) Turns out Claudius found out and beheaded ol’ Valentine.

Claudius also beheaded Saint Valentine of Terni for helping Christians escape Roman prisons around the same time. That Valentine is thought to have written a love letter to the jailer’s daughter while he was in prison that he signed, “From your Valentine.”

I just thought that was an interesting rabbit hole I went down and I’m glad you came with me.

Now that you’re feeling festive after your unofficial history lesson, here’s what’s going on in the San Antonio area in February:

San Antonio Spurs - The - The Spurs will be playing three home games in February. The first home game is Feb. 1.

Tool - It hasn’t been “10,000 Days” since Tool last visited San Antonio, but Maynard James Keenan and company are finally coming to the - It hasn’t been “10,000 Days” since Tool last visited San Antonio, but Maynard James Keenan and company are finally coming to the AT&T Center on Feb. 2.

Jamie Kennedy - Comedian Jamie Kennedy will be at LOL San Antonio Feb. 4 - 6. You might also recognize him from some of his acting roles like the “Scream” film series. - Comedian Jamie Kennedy will be at LOL San Antonio Feb. 4 - 6. You might also recognize him from some of his acting roles like the “Scream” film series. Tickets are on sale now.

Mollie B with Squeezebox and Ted Lange - This collaboration of award-winning musicians plays polka-style music and has won numerous awards. Check them out at - This collaboration of award-winning musicians plays polka-style music and has won numerous awards. Check them out at Krause’s Biergarten on Feb. 4.

Natural Bridge Caverns - This trail run even starts in the belly of a cave. You can run through caves in the even with features a 5K, 10K and half marathon through the private property of - This trail run even starts in the belly of a cave. You can run through caves in the even with features a 5K, 10K and half marathon through the private property of Natural Bridge Caverns on Feb. 6.

Caverns at Natural Bridge. (Caverns at Natural Bridge)

Disney Princess - This concert features stars who sing classic Disney songs and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. The concert takes place on Feb. 8 at the - This concert features stars who sing classic Disney songs and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. The concert takes place on Feb. 8 at the Tobin Center.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - The - The rodeo will be held at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds Feb. 10-27. Several country stars and a Norteño legend are set to make appearances for next year’s rodeo.

Russell Peters - Funnyman Russell Peters is bringing his “Act Your Age World Tour” to San Antonio on Feb. 11 at the - Funnyman Russell Peters is bringing his “Act Your Age World Tour” to San Antonio on Feb. 11 at the Majestic Theater.

San Antonio Coffee Festival - It’s back! Returning for the 9th year, this - It’s back! Returning for the 9th year, this celebration of coffee will let you taste roasts from around the world at Travis Park on Feb. 12.

Ada Vox Valentine’s Concert - American Idol Top Finalist and Queen of the Universe Runner-up - American Idol Top Finalist and Queen of the Universe Runner-up Ada Vox will be performing on Feb. 12 at Kain Na-Filipino Cuisine

Quinceañera Expo San Antonio February 13th - Quinceaneras Magazine is hosting this expo for people looking for vendors for Quinceaneras, Latino brides and sweet sixteen parties. The expo will take place Feb. 13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Il Divo - Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of Il Divo will perform at the - Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of Il Divo will perform at the Tobin Center on Feb. 14.

Theory of a Deadman - The band is making a stop on its “Say Nothing Tour 2022″ at the - The band is making a stop on its “Say Nothing Tour 2022″ at the Tobin Center on Feb. 21.

Gladys Knight - The “Empress of Soul” will be performing at the - The “Empress of Soul” will be performing at the Tobin Center on Feb. 23.

Van Gogh San Antonio - The opportunity to walk through the artwork of famed artist - The opportunity to walk through the artwork of famed artist Vincent van Gogh was supposed to take place in November 2021 in San Antonio but dates were pushed to February 24.

The Vincent van Gogh interactive exhibit during a stop in Chicago. (BROSILOW)

San Antonio Home and Garden Show - Take a look around this - Take a look around this marketplace at the Alamodome if you need some inspiration or help with an upcoming home improvement or yard renovation project.

Trail Rides - This isn’t exactly an event but did you know you can go on trail rides at - This isn’t exactly an event but did you know you can go on trail rides at Bit and Bridle Stables ? The ranch out in Harper offers options for people of all skill levels and rodeo season might be a great reason to book your first ride.

Free

SeaWorld San Antonio - Kids and teachers can get free admission to - Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2022 season. The offer ends Feb. 28, according to SeaWorld’s website, and allows access to the park through Jan. 2, 2023.

McNay Art Museum - Enjoy a free screening of the musical “In the Heights” on the front lawn of the - Enjoy a free screening of the musical “In the Heights” on the front lawn of the McNay Museum on Feb. 3.

First Friday - First Friday is San Antonio’s longest-running artwalk and Feb. 4 is the first Friday of the month. It’s a free family event anchored at the Blue Star Arts Complex.

Fishing- February is the last month that rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes across Texas as part of the - February is the last month that rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes across Texas as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Good luck anglers!

Generic fishing photo (Pexels)

Black History Month

Black History Month is observed annually in the month of February. The origins of the celebration date back to 1915 but it wasn’t until 1976 that then-president Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month. He called on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” according to History.com.

Conscious Conversations - On Feb. 1 you can head to Hemisfair for a reading of “Race Cars” by Jenny Devenny. Admission is free and listeners can enjoy fun activities following the reading. Registration is encouraged.

Soul Food Celebration - This is the second annual Soul Food Celebration put on by the Black History Month Commission. This year’s theme is “Chaos or Community” based on a book by Martin Luther King Jr. There will be live entertainment and tickets start at $25 for the Feb. 12 event.

Black History River Tour - The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum is hosting this 100-minute tour that will take guests on a journey through time. “Learn about the impact of African Americans in the center core of San Antonio,” the event listing states. The tour takes place Feb. 13.

San Antonio River Walk (Pixabay 2021)

Black History For Children Book Exhibit - Encourage the development of good reading habits and learn about Black history at this 7th annual Black History For Children Book Exhibit at Carver Library. The event takes place on Feb. 26.

Let’s Rodeo San Antonio

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 10-27 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds and tickets are already on sale.

The entertainment lineup for 2022 includes some country music heavy hitters like Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Lady A, Little Big Town and Ludacris.

You can try your hand at scoring a family four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to see Toby Keith on opening night with KSAT. <<<< The contest form is in that link. 🤠

For the second year in a row, the Cowboy Breakfast will not be a public event (you’ll have to make your own tacos at home and just use your imagination.) Event organizers are planning to serve breakfast for San Antonio’s first responders at this year’s Cowboy Breakfast.

A scene from the 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. (KSAT)

You can also tune in to KSAT on Feb. 5 for the Cattle Drive and Western Heritage Parade. The parade is free and runs through the streets of downtown San Antonio.

Trending

Here’s what has been trending recently on KSAT:

Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist