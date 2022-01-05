68º

News

Texas is getting another huge indoor water park, reports say

Another Great Wolf Lodge Location is set to open in Webster, near Houston

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Webster, Things To Do
A general view of the Great Wolf Lodge in Fort Mackenzie. (Great Wolf Resorts)

WEBSTER, Texas – Texas is set to add another Great Wolf Lodge location to its ranks.

A report from KSAT sister station KPRC states that the indoor water park will break ground in 2022 in the city of Webster, just south of Houston.

According to the contract, the family resort and water park will feature at least 400,000 square feet of lodging and entertainment space and the indoor water park will be at least 75,000 square feet.

Various restaurants, children’s amenities and retail establishments will also be included in the new development.

Webster city officials released a statement on Facebook about the new Great Wolf Lodge development in December, stating that the water park and resort will bring more than 500 jobs to the area.

Coming Soon: Great Wolf Lodge in Webster! The advent of Great Wolf Lodge represents one of the most monumental...

Posted by City of Webster, Texas - Government on Thursday, December 30, 2021

“The advent of Great Wolf Lodge represents one of the most monumental accomplishments in the City’s history,” Webster city officials said.

The development is expected to break ground during the first quarter of 2022 and construction of the facility will begin no later than April 2025, according to KPRC. The building must be completed within three years.

Great Wolf Resorts told KPRC in a statement, “We’re always looking for opportunities to introduce the Great Wolf Lodge resort experience to new audiences, and we are excited about the prospect of bringing one of our family-friendly indoor water park resorts to southeastern Texas.”

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email