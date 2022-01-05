Preschoolers, teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2022 season.

Preschool and teacher cards give unlimited access to attractions, rides, and events like Mardi Gras, Electric Ocean, Halloween and Christmas.

Kids ages 5 and younger can get free admission with a Preschool Card and certified pre-K through 12th-grade teachers with an active teacher ID can also get in on the freebie with a Teacher Card.

Cardholders can upgrade and get access to the Aquatica water park for $30. Aquatica visitation will be available until Oct. 16.

Preschool and Teacher Cards are not available at the park and must be obtained through online registration.

The offer ends Feb. 28, according to SeaWorld’s website, and allows access to the park through Jan. 2, 2023.

Preschool cards will return to the normal price of $79.99 on March 1.

