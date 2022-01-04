Whataburger debuts new ketchup, announces return of 3 fan favorites

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is kicking the year off with good news: three fan-favorites are back, plus a brand new item has been released.

The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday announced the return of the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Salad and the Dr Pepper Shake.

They are available now for a limited time while supplies last, according to a news release.

Whataburger also said it is releasing a brand-new item called the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2.

“This limited batch ketchup gets its distinctive flavor from a combination of Whataburger’s signature Fancy Ketchup recipe, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers and a blend of signature spices, offering a fresh take on the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup fans already know and love,” the release states.

The prices of the new menu items vary by market.

Whataburger's Dr Pepper shake (Whataburger)

Whataburger's Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Salad (Whataburger)