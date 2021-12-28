Take a video tour of Tony Parker’s house, currently on sale for $19.5 million

BOERNE, Texas – Spurs legend Tony Parker is selling his home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch community of Boerne, just outside of San Antonio.

The main house features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, while the guest house has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

Located at 9 Rue Parker, the estate covers roughly 53 acres and is currently listed at $19.5 million.

In addition to a temperature-controlled wine room with storage for up to 1,500 bottles, there’s also a nearly 6,000-square-foot gym.

One of the most iconic features of the home, however, is the large private waterpark, which includes slides, lazy rivers, grottos and a diving platform.

9 Rue Parker August 11, 2020, San Antonio, TX: (Photo by Adrian Garcia/Onward Group) (©Adrian Garcia/Onward Group)

The property also features a tennis court, sand volleyball court, greenhouse, herb garden, fruit orchard and a tortoise enclosure.

Parker retired from the NBA in 2019 after 17 seasons with the silver and black and one final season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

