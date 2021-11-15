Legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas is under contract

GUTHRIE, Texas – The Four Sixes Ranch, or 6666 Ranch, is officially under contract after being put up for sale for the first time in the property’s history.

Four Sixes Ranch started trending on Google Sunday night after the legendary ranch was mentioned in the Paramount show “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner.

Three divisions of the ranch were up for sale and all three are under contract, but whether it’s the same buyer for all three divisions is unclear. A broker for Four Sixes Ranch told KSAT last year that the three ranch properties could only be purchased as one entity at that time.

The ranch went up for sale in 2020 and covers roughly 266,255 acres, making it one of the largest ranches in Texas.

The Four Sixes Ranch is comprised of 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, which is roughly 142,372 acres, Dixon Creek Ranch in Carson and Hutchinson Counties, which is approximately 114,455 acres and Frisco Creek Ranch in Sherman County, which is estimated to be 9,428 acres.

When the ranches were first listed — they came with a combined asking price of $341 million.

Converting Four Sixes Ranch from acres to miles - the math translates to roughly 416 square miles. That’s just shy of the size of San Antonio, which is almost 461 square miles, based on the 2010 census.

“Having been established 150 years ago, an opportunity to purchase ranches of this scale and significance only come on the market once in a lifetime,” listing agent Sam Middleton previously told KSAT.

The ranch got its start around 1900 when Samuel Burk Burnett, who was one of the most influential and prosperous cattlemen in Texas history, started leasing and purchasing ranches.

He purchased the 8 Ranch near Guthrie, in King County and the Dixon Creek Ranch in the Texas Panhandle and also began to expand the 8 Ranch into what now is known as the 6666 Ranch, according to Middleton.

Creek at 6666 Ranch (6666's Ranches)

Legend says the 6666 Ranch got its name from a winning poker hand - a hand of four sixes - but it turns out Burnett actually purchased 100 head of cattle which had been branded with a 6666 brand when he was 19-years-old.

Sometime around 1917, according to Middleton, Burnett decided to build “the finest ranch house in West Texas” at the Guthrie location of 6666 Ranch. “This stately home still stands as the main house at the 6666 Ranch. Early day visitors to the home included President Roosevelt, Will Rogers and the Indian Chief Quanah Parker,” said Middleton.

After his death in 1922, the ranch went to Burnett’s daughter, Anne Valliant Burnett before it was handed down to Anne Burnett Marion when Anne Valliant Burnett died in 1980.

Anne Marion died on Feb. 11, 2020, and the terms of her will indicated that all ranching operations should be sold, according to Middleton, which is how the historic Texas ranch came to market for the first time in its history.

A description of the ranch can be found on Middleton’s website and states that Anne Marion “felt a strong responsibility towards the improvement of the land and water resources. She had a love for the land and ranching was in her blood. During her tenure, the 6666 Ranches attained a national reputation for fine quarter horses and quality cattle.”