Texas YouTuber Adalia Rose dies at 15 after battle with rare genetic condition, family confirms

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Nicole Guerriero, Adalia Rose and Kandee Johnson attend ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy )

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old YouTuber with a story that touched millions of followers has died after battling a rare genetic condition, her family confirmed this week on social media.

Adalia Rose Williams was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was just three months old. It’s a rare but fatal genetic condition that causes children to age rapidly, according to Mayo Clinic.

She documented her life as she battled her condition, which led to her capturing the attention of 12 million followers and counting.

Adalia passed away Wednesday evening, just a few months after her family moved to San Antonio from Austin.

In a statement, her family said she left such a significant impact on her followers and those that knew her personally.

“January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is,” her family’s statement reads.

According to Mayo Clinic, children with progeria typically appear normal at birth but begin to experience slow growth and hair loss during their first year of life.

The average life expectancy for a child with the condition is about 13 years, and some can live up to 20 years, according to the Mayo Clinic. Despite ongoing research, health officials say currently there is no cure.

Adalia’s social media journey spans about nine years ago when she first started sharing videos documenting her life, her family and all of her experiences on YouTube. Her channel currently has nearly three million followers and counting.

In November of last year, the family announced on YouTube that they relocated to San Antonio from Austin due to the expensive housing costs.

“The reason we moved to San Antonio is because the market’s a lot cheaper out here. In Austin, it’s just getting crazy,” her mother said in the video.

Her family gave thanks to her followers and all that supported Adalia through her battle with progeria in a statement. They added that they’ll be taking time away to mourn in private.

“We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private.”

You can still watch Adalia’s videos on her social media channels, or on YouTube.