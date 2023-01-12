San Antonio Coffee Festival returns in February ☕

SAN ANTONIO – Coffee connoisseurs rejoice — San Antonio Coffee Festival is returning this February.

More than 80 coffee brews will be available for attendees to try in addition to food and dessert options.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio. There will be exclusive VIP admission starting at 8 a.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and range from $15-35. All tickets include at least one tasting flight of at least five coffees and access to workshops.

San Antonio Coffee Festival sold out in advance in 2019, 2020 and 2022 — so getting a ticket ahead of the festival is recommended.

“Appreciate the many people who pilot a coffee bean from crop to cup,” the festival website states.

There will be 10 coffee workshops presented by Centro San Antonio that cover a range of topics including tips and tricks for latte art and how to make coffee cocktails.

Local musicians will be performing, however, an entertainment lineup has not yet been announced.

San Antonio Coffee Festival benefits the Food Pantry at the Little Church of La Villita. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring food donations for the pantry.

The 10th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival takes place February 11, 2023.

