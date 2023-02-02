2023 Black History events hosted by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will host three Black History events this month.

The Black History River Tour is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 11. The tour along the San Antonio River will start at La Villita and explore African American influence in San Antonio. Tickets cost $35.

On Feb. 13, SAAACAM will celebrate the opening of a new exhibition at IKEA Live Oak titled “Black Resistance at the Lunch Counter.” The event will start at 8 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg is scheduled to give remarks. The exhibit will be available to the public for viewing February 13 through March 16. IKEA Live Oak is located at 1000 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy.

SAAACAM will host the Green Book Historic Marker Unveiling from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 22. The bus tour will showcase six of the new historic markers around San Antonio that highlight the places that were considered safe for Negro motorists during the Jim Crow era. Texas A&M University San Antonio “Methods of Historical Research” students will share the stories from each site. Registration is required to attend this event. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $15 for SAAACAM members and will include food and drink. Participants will board the bus at Tony G’s Soul Food located at 915 S. Hackberry and will return to the spot after the tour for a conversational happy hour.

More on KSAT: