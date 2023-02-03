Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West and charged with DWI, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department.

Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.

Jail records show he was booked just after midnight on Friday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor.

SAPD said he has been with the department for less than two years. He is assigned to Prue Patrol.

He was suspended without pay as SAPD conducts criminal and administrative investigations into the incident.

