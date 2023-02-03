Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home

SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said.

A preliminary report released by SAPD Friday morning says McManus’ ballistic vest was taken during the car break-in, which happened at some point between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

It says a passerby noticed someone dressed in a red hoodie inside the chief’s police department-issued 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

When that person saw the passerby’s headlights, he or she jumped out of the Tahoe, climbed into a grey car and got away.

No other information was released on the burglar or the incident.

