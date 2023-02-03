48º

Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home

Burglar took off with chief’s ballistic vest, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said.

A preliminary report released by SAPD Friday morning says McManus’ ballistic vest was taken during the car break-in, which happened at some point between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

It says a passerby noticed someone dressed in a red hoodie inside the chief’s police department-issued 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

When that person saw the passerby’s headlights, he or she jumped out of the Tahoe, climbed into a grey car and got away.

No other information was released on the burglar or the incident.

