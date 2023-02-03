Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Villa Del Sol, not far from Castroville Road and Highway 90 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the victim had previously had an altercation with a male relative earlier that evening. Police said the suspect, a man in his 20s, had returned to the home and got out of a car and shot the man while he was taking out his trash. He was shot in both his leg and his chest.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed as “stable”.

The suspect fled following the shooting in a vehicle, police said. He has not been found. Officers are searching the area.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.