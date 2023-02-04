Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane.

A security guard told officers the suspect had been escorted out of the location a few hours earlier, returned in a vehicle and began shooting at the building.

Police said the security guard returned fire and the suspect fled the scene with another person inside the vehicle.

A female victim turned up at a nearby hospital shortly after, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the female victim was uncooperative and wouldn’t provide details regarding the shooting.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An investigation is ongoing.

