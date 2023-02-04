Man dies after being shot inside his apartment in downtown San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in an apartment building in downtown San Antonio.

The shooting took place around 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to police.

San Antonio police said multiple residents called about a shooting in the building, located in the 700 block of McCullough Avenue, not far from I-35.

When police arrived at the scene they followed a blood trail where they found a man in his early 30s had been fatally shot inside his apartment.

Police said the man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is still at large.

According to police at the scene, there is no current description of the suspect and investigators are working with apartment management to find video that could identify the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

