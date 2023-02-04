48º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies after being shot inside his apartment in downtown San Antonio, police say

Police are working on getting a description of the suspect

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Downtown, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in an apartment building in downtown San Antonio.

The shooting took place around 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to police.

San Antonio police said multiple residents called about a shooting in the building, located in the 700 block of McCullough Avenue, not far from I-35.

When police arrived at the scene they followed a blood trail where they found a man in his early 30s had been fatally shot inside his apartment.

Police said the man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is still at large.

According to police at the scene, there is no current description of the suspect and investigators are working with apartment management to find video that could identify the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

More headlines:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email