Former Canyon Lake High School teacher arrested for sex crime involving student

Orlando Naumann, 38, a former Canyon Lake High School teacher, was arrested in connection with having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old student.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Canyon Lake High School teacher who recently resigned amid an investigation into a possible improper relationship with a student has been arrested.

Orlando Naumann, 38, of San Antonio, turned himself in Friday on a warrant issued by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes a little over a week when the school principal issued a letter to parents regarding the allegations of Naumann having “inappropriate communication” with a student, who law enforcement authorities said was a 15-year-old victim.

Naumann resigned amid the investigation.

In addition to being charged with improper relationship between educator/student, Naumann is also charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, which the sheriff’s office said was not related to the school investigation.

Naumann is being held in the Comal County Jail. A bond has not yet been set. The investigation is ongoing.

