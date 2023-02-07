Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties.

A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter.

The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.

Jeanette Palacios Quiroga shared photos and videos of the party on social media over the weekend. You can view a compilation of the videos in the media player at the top of this article.

“My daughter really loved the movie when it came out, and I just loved the colors and the potential for a really great party theme,” said Quiroga. “We’ve always gone all out on her parties with huge themes lots of decorations, so this one was no different.”

She said she enlisted the help of her longtime friend Gail Garza Mitchell with Belle of Balloons to help with her vision.

Mitchell told KSAT that the party was planned months in advance.

“Jeanette and I share a passion for over-the-top parties! It took my co-owner Lydia and I eight solid hours to blow up all of the balloons,” Mitchell said. “We used over 2,000 balloons for the party — all of which had to be popped after.”

Quiroga said the balloon tunnel was a cool focal point for the party, which took place at Mi Casa Tamales in Boerne.

Did someone say flowers? Mitchell said they added hundreds of faux flowers and had custom piñatas and centerpieces that were made in Mexico.

