Man arrested for stealing lottery tickets, cash at gunpoint from Southwest Side store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he robbed a Southwest Side convenience store at gunpoint last year.

Jose Carrizales was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Nov. 10 at the Kim’s Express in the 5400 block of West Military Drive, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Carrizales went to the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and told a customer to leave. He then demanded cash, vape pens and lottery tickets, police said.

As he walked away from the store, the clerk noticed he was carrying a backpack and wearing shoes with distinct appearances. The clerk also notified the Texas Lottery Commission about the stolen tickets.

Six days later, Carrizales tried to cash the stolen tickets at a store in the 6800 block of US Highway 90. Surveillance video from that store showed him wearing the same backpack and shoes from the Nov. 10 incident.

Police said that on Nov. 20, they received information that led to the suspect’s identity. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 14.

Records show he was booked on Monday. He is also facing charges of parole violation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

