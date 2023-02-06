Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel.

(Original Story)

A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street, not far from Frio City Road and Highway 90.

According to police, officers were already responding to another shots fired call when they found the man on the ground outside the apartment complex. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said so far they do not have a suspect, however, they are now reviewing surveillance video from the apartments. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

