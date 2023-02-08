Boerne resident wins $20 million in lottery scratch-off game

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne resident won $20 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket is a top prize in the $20 Million Supreme game.

The ticket was purchased at M and M Food Mart, located at 814 E. Blanco Road in Boerne.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket is the second of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in the game.

The game, which costs $100 to play, offers more than $829 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more are 1 in 3.49.

Also on KSAT.com: