Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting west of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshots after a shooting just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of S. Colorado Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man in his 30s slumped over on the ground with two gunshot wounds -- one in the right arm and another to his torso.

A witness told officers she saw a man in a white hoodie run toward the school right after she heard shots. Officers and a helicopter searched the area but did not locate a suspect, SAPD said.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

